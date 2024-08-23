XRP Stuns Community With Unusual Bearish Trend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recent CoinMarketCap data reveals that XRP has returned to the red zone. This unusual bearish trend comes amid gradual improvement in the broader crypto ecosystem.

XRP spirals downward

XRP, currently ranked the seventh largest digital asset on the market, is exhibiting a downward trend in its price. XRP, which crossed the $0.6 mark only a few days ago, is now trading at $0.5994, down by 0.5% in 24 hours.

Accompanying the recent decline in XRP's price is a drop in trade volumes. This suggests that more investors are becoming less optimistic about the asset's potential. XRP’s trading volume decreased by 14.8% in the past day to $970,446,770, with a market capitalization of $33 billion.

XRP’s current movement suggests that sellers are dominating. However, buyers can seize opportunities on the market by bringing XRP back to the $0.60 level. This level is the next critical resistance, as a pullback from here could stop XRP from climbing toward $1 in the midterm.

XRP’s potential for recovery

Despite the drop in XRP’s price, investors' sentiment remains bullish. This can be linked to expectations of epic growth in XRP’s price this fall. As U.Today reported earlier, historical trends show that XRP might be profitable over the next three months.

Based on average outcomes over the last 10 years, XRP is expected to rise by 15.3% in September before declining by 3.49% in October. By November, XRP is expected to increase by 70.4%. Also, December shows a historical 75.3% growth for the price of XRP.

It is not uncommon for XRP to experience price increases during the last months of the year. In light of this, investors have every reason to anticipate some improvement in the XRP price this fall. They should, however, limit their expectations, as nothing is ever certain on the crypto market.