    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot From Tron (TRX)

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano back to top 10 again
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 10:19
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot From Tron (TRX)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The powerplay between Cardano and Tron has taken a new twist, with the former overtaking the latter in the rankings. The past few weeks saw both cryptocurrencies topple each other as the 10th largest digital currency. While laying claims on this milestone depends on individual altcoin performance, ADA is currently winning.

    Advertisement

    ADA and TRX outlook

    At the time of writing, Cardano was trading for $0.3829, up 4.76% in 24 hours. In contrast, Tron sold for $0.1548, with the price surge slightly below ADA's. While ADA now boasts a market cap of $13.75 billion, TRX has just $13.43 billion to lose from the top 10.

    Related
    TRON Network Skyrockets 124% in Crucial On-chain Metric
    Mon, 08/19/2024 - 14:57
    TRON Network Skyrockets 124% in Crucial On-chain Metric
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    To general market observers, Cardano is the more established digital currency based on market valuation. However, 10th place is very competitive with different assets, including Shiba Inu (SHIB) once making a play for it.

    Despite the instability associated with this 10th place, thus far this year, Cardano has maintained the longest ranking. Momentarily, the ecosystem hype of key rivals like Tron is often high, thus aggressively boosting demand for native assets. This was the case for TRX over the past few weeks, with the SunPump platform driving intense liquidity through meme coins.

    The hype has returned in Cardano’s favor, with ADA skyrocketing by 14.5% in the trailing seven-day period.

    Is Dogecoin next?

    With Cardano outshining Tron, it is expected to continue beyond this newfound growth momentum by outranking DOGE.

    Related
    Bitcoin Whale Takes Massive Loss with Recent Sale
    Fri, 08/23/2024 - 07:58
    Bitcoin Whale Takes Massive Loss with Recent Sale
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    There are reasonable ecosystem advancements to power this next growth push. The Cardano Chang hard fork upgrade is still expected this month, according to updates from Charles Hoskinson, the protocol’s founder.

    The market dynamics are poised to change significantly over the next few weeks. While Cardano appears to be hot, there is no guarantee it will not eventually fall from its present level.

    #Cardano #Tron
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 9:51
    Justin Sun's USDD Stablecoin Drama: Here's What's Happening With $1.7 Billion Asset
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 9:29
    Massive 300,000 Ethereum Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Bolsters Its Flagship IMPACT Conference With the Inaugural Institutional Stage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot From Tron (TRX)
    Justin Sun's USDD Stablecoin Drama: Here's What's Happening With $1.7 Billion Asset
    Massive 300,000 Ethereum Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD