    3 Reasons Why XRP Can Hit $0.60 Today

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XPR can reach fundamental price threshold, Here's why
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 8:34
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    With a number of circumstances coming together to make this move highly likely, XRP is poised to reach the $0.60 mark today. XRP may surpass this noteworthy level for the following three reasons:

    XRP already extremely close to $0.60

    Given that XRP is currently trading slightly below $0.6 it will be easier for it to overcome this obstacle. Given how often traders drive prices in the direction of round numbers it wouldn't take much buying pressure to push XRP over the edge. As XRP remains stable at these levels it appears that the market momentum is in favor of an increase.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Signal of golden cross

    A golden cross, a bullish technical indicator, has just appeared on the XRP chart. Such an event occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses the 200-day moving average suggesting potential upward momentum. Golden crosses have traditionally been used to indicate significant price increases and the fact that XRP is currently showing this pattern supports the bullish outlook. 

    $0.60 had already been violated

    The golden cross is interpreted by many traders as an indication that an asset is about to go into a strong uptrend which raises expectations that it will hit $0.60. Yesterday, XRP jumped above $0.60 and even touched $0.61 before a brief decline. This shows the market is interested in the product in enough volume to keep it moving above $0.60. It is implied that traders are getting ready to try again, because XRP has already reached this point. 

    The most recent breach of $0.60 offers more proof that the market can tolerate higher prices at least temporarily. What would happen if XRP is denied at $0.60? While it is highly likely that XRP will reach $0.60 today it is important to consider the alternative. The next immediate price target, if XRP is rejected, at this point is most likely $0.56. 

    According to this, it looks like the market will keep moving sideways and that XRP will remain within a narrow trading range. A breakout or a retreat could dictate the assets next move so traders need to monitor both carefully. 

    #XRP
