    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for August 21

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does XRP have strength to rise until end of week?
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 14:02
    XRP Prediction for August 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has dropped by 1.4% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.5924. If the daily bar closes far from it, traders may expect a test of the resisance of $0.6010 soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price of XRP to at least the $0.61 area. 

    Related
    BNB, SOL, ADA and TON Prediction for August 20
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 15:19
    BNB, SOL, ADA and TON Prediction for August 20
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In that case, there might be a chance for a continued upward move to the $0.62-$0.64 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the wide zone of $0.55-$0.65 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5932 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 13:53
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Chances for New Bitcoin ATH
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 13:40
    70% XRP Price Pump Predicted by Fall, If History Repeats Itself
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing the Character Development System and Enhancing Combat Capabilities in Destiny 2
    SubQuery Launches Decentralized AI Inference Hosting at Web3 Summit in Berlin
    Conflux and China Mobile’s Migu Debut World’s First Blockchain-Based Video Ringtone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Prediction for August 21
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Chances for New Bitcoin ATH
    70% XRP Price Pump Predicted by Fall, If History Repeats Itself
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD