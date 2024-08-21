    70% XRP Price Pump Predicted by Fall, If History Repeats Itself

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Biggest breakout in XRP price history may start this fall, as indicated by 10-year-long observations
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 13:40
    70% XRP Price Pump Predicted by Fall, If History Repeats Itself
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As became known thanks to data from CryptoRank, popular cryptocurrency XRP, currently the seventh largest asset on the market, may be poised for epic price growth of 70% this coming fall. 

    Advertisement

    Thus, as historical trends show, the average profitability of XRP in the next three months is 15.3% growth for September, a 3.49% decline for October and a 70.4% increase for November. December also indicates a 75.3% gain for XRP's price, according to the average results over the last 10 years. 

    Related
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 12:53
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Stuns Crypto Community With Bitcoin '21 Million' Statement
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening

    It is indeed common for XRP to see huge price gains in the final season of the year. Not that they happen very often, but history saw even 1,064% price growth in the last quarter for XRP. For the third quarter, however, green prices are more common, though not as significant as what happens from October to December. 

    Article image
    XRP Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

    So, going back to this fall, investors have every right to expect some green in XRP quotes. Last year, for example, every single month from August to December ended with a price increase, even if only by a small margin. 

    When XRP pump?

    If the price increase happens this fall, it will likely take place between November and December, as the data shows. However, it is not recommended to say anything for sure as, 2022, for example, saw an unprecedented 46% increase for XRP in September. 

    Related
    XRP to Skyrocket? Top Crypto Trader Shares His XRP Price Outlook
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 13:33
    XRP to Skyrocket? Top Crypto Trader Shares His XRP Price Outlook
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    It is also worth noting that the median numbers work against this probability, as every single median profitability result since XRP that started trading on exchanges has been in the negative zone, unlike the average. 

    However, median results rarely prove to be true as, according to them, XRP would only be profitable in April and July, which is also often the opposite.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 13:34
    Michael Saylor Stuns Crypto Community With Bitcoin '21 Million' Statement
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 13:29
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) DeFi TVL in Unusually Bearish Mode
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing the Character Development System and Enhancing Combat Capabilities in Destiny 2
    SubQuery Launches Decentralized AI Inference Hosting at Web3 Summit in Berlin
    Conflux and China Mobile’s Migu Debut World’s First Blockchain-Based Video Ringtone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    70% XRP Price Pump Predicted by Fall, If History Repeats Itself
    Michael Saylor Stuns Crypto Community With Bitcoin '21 Million' Statement
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) DeFi TVL in Unusually Bearish Mode
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD