70% XRP Price Pump Predicted by Fall, If History Repeats Itself

As became known thanks to data from CryptoRank, popular cryptocurrency XRP, currently the seventh largest asset on the market, may be poised for epic price growth of 70% this coming fall.

Thus, as historical trends show, the average profitability of XRP in the next three months is 15.3% growth for September, a 3.49% decline for October and a 70.4% increase for November. December also indicates a 75.3% gain for XRP's price, according to the average results over the last 10 years.

It is indeed common for XRP to see huge price gains in the final season of the year. Not that they happen very often, but history saw even 1,064% price growth in the last quarter for XRP. For the third quarter, however, green prices are more common, though not as significant as what happens from October to December.

XRP Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

So, going back to this fall, investors have every right to expect some green in XRP quotes. Last year, for example, every single month from August to December ended with a price increase, even if only by a small margin.

When XRP pump?

If the price increase happens this fall, it will likely take place between November and December, as the data shows. However, it is not recommended to say anything for sure as, 2022, for example, saw an unprecedented 46% increase for XRP in September.

It is also worth noting that the median numbers work against this probability, as every single median profitability result since XRP that started trading on exchanges has been in the negative zone, unlike the average.

However, median results rarely prove to be true as, according to them, XRP would only be profitable in April and July, which is also often the opposite.