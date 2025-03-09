DOGE Price Prediction for March 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 5.17% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has made up -10.76%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the recently formed support of $0.1837. However, if the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a local bounce back to the $0.19 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet.

If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the nearest support of $0.1750 over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume remains low, with buyers not powerful enough to seize the initiative. In this case, traders may witness drop to the $0.15-$0.17 range soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1849 at press time.