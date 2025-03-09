Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 9/03/2025 - 14:15
    How long may fall of DOGE last?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 9
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of the week is bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has dropped by 5.17% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has made up -10.76%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the recently formed support of $0.1837. However, if the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a local bounce back to the $0.19 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 8
    Sat, 03/08/2025 - 15:14
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the nearest support of $0.1750 over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume remains low, with buyers not powerful enough to seize the initiative. In this case, traders may witness drop to the $0.15-$0.17 range soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1849 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2025 - 14:13
    'Big Win for Cardano' Says Top ADA Contributor About New AI Partnership
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Mar 9, 2025 - 13:41
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 9
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 9
    'Big Win for Cardano' Says Top ADA Contributor About New AI Partnership
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD