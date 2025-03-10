Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 15:27
    How deep can price of Bitcoin (BTC) decline?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The new week has started with an ongoing market drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 3.55% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is breaking the local support of $80,190. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $78,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the interim level of $78,197. If its breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the $75,000 range by the end of the current month.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals yet. 

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon and the price fixes below $80,000, traders may expect an ongoing downward move to the $70,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $79,880 at press time.

