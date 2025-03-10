XRP Price Prediction for March 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market continues setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

The rate of XRP has declined by 5.25% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $2.0872. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a drop to the $2 zone.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the current candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's low. If it happens around it and with no long wick, the correction is likely to continue to the $1.90-$2 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. Thus, the rate of XRP is far from key levels.

But if the breakout of the psychological area of $2 happens, there is a chance to see a test of the $1.90 mark.

XRP is trading at $2.1188 at press time.