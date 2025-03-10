Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,028%, 20,633,494 SHIB Gone Forever

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 12:53
    Massive amount of meme coins has been torched out of circulation
    Data shared by the popular Shibburn tracking platform shows that over the past day the Shiba Inu community has destroyed a large amount of SHIB coins, pushing them out of the circulating supply.

    This has aligned with a substantial SHIB price surge during the past 24 hours.

    SHIB burns spike 1,028%

    The aforesaid data source shared that the SHIB community has succeeded in disposing of 20,633,494 SHIB since last morning, taking five transactions to achieve that result. The largest one, which burned nearly all the announced amount, carried 19,443,692 SHIB out circulation, locking it in an unspendable wallet for good.

    As for the weekly burns, over the past seven days, the community has scorched 93,273,100 SHIB with a minus 8.92% decline.

    SHIB price soars 9%

    While the past day has been rich in burns, which are supposedly driving the SHIB price closer to an ultimate spike towards $0.01, over the past 24 hours, a price surge has taken place indeed. It was not huge but the meme coin managed to rise by roughly 9%, soaring from $0.00001162 to the $0.00001267 price level.

    That was the first increase the meme coin has shown since Friday – between Friday and today, it has plunged by almost 15%. SHIB has followed in the footsteps of the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which went up by 4% today, reaching $83,200 per coin after an 11.26% drop since Friday. The cryptocurrency market has been reacting to the recent announcement of no planned Bitcoin purchases for the newly-established Strategic Bitcoin Reserve so far. The crypto communities expectations have failed so far.

    Meanwhile, since the start of the year, SHIB has dropped to the 18th position on the CoinMarketCap scale, edging closer to getting out of the top-20 list. SHIB’s market capitalization at the moment stands at $7.4 billion.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Bitcoin

