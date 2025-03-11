Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of Reversal: Now or Never?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 9:51
    XRP hits important price level that might become start of longer-term reversal
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A recovery or a deeper decline in value could be determined by the market's next action as XRP has reached a critical price level. For weeks the digital asset has been trading in a descending channel, consistently marking lower highs and lower lows, which is a blatant sign of bearish pressure

    But the present support level, which is at about $2.00, is turning out to be a significant test for both bulls and bears. When considering XRP's past performance, support in this range has served as a springboard for recoveries in the past, with buyers stepping in to relieve selling pressure. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A reversal scenario might occur if XRP is able to maintain above $2.00, which might cause prices to move back toward resistance levels close to $2.29 and $2.60. But the downtrend structure is still there, and a clear break above the descending channel is required for a bullish shift to be confirmed. 

    However, if XRP fell below this critical level, selling pressure might increase and a move toward $1.85 or lower might become possible. The likelihood of a breakdown is high given the state of the market, particularly if trading volume does not encourage a reversal attempt. 

    The RSI and other technical indicators indicate that XRP is getting close to oversold territory, which may indicate a potential short-term rebound. But momentum is still lacking, and XRP might find it difficult to maintain gains unless there is a spike in buying interest. With the descending channel still influencing price action, XRP is at a critical juncture.

    The asset may be in danger of further depreciation if bulls are unable to regain control quickly. The $2.00 level is one that traders should keep a close eye on because it will probably be set by XRP's next move.

