    12,763% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in Just One Hour

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 16:17
    12,763% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in Just One Hour
    We are seeing wild numbers, which is not uncommon in crypto. The last hour saw liquidations hit nearly $109.74 million, according to CoinGlass data. Market swings happen fast, but this one stands out, not because of the amount but because of how it played out.

    Long positions took the biggest hit - 88.94% of the liquidated volume came from traders betting on price increases in the derivatives market. Shorts? Just $12.23 million. The imbalance is massive. But in some cases, like XRP, it is even bigger.

    Thus, short liquidations on the third largest cryptocurrency barely registered at $28,910, while long liquidations soared to $3.69 million. It is a difference of 12,763%. The price itself is only down 2.73% in the same time frame. It is a small dip but enough to trigger a wave of forced selling that wiped out overly optimistic traders.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    XRP is no stranger to volatility, but today it stands out. It is a clear sign of the bullish sentiment that existed before the crash - a sentiment that, at least for now, has been dealt a heavy blow.

    Article image
    XRP Price by CoinMarketCap

    The timing of it all was not random. Earlier, Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, announced a $21 billion offering to buy more Bitcoin. The market took it well at first. Optimism crept in, but then reality hit. The U.S. stock market opened, the S&P 500 dropped to its lowest level since September 2024 and sentiment flipped. Crypto followed.

    Traders were caught on the wrong side of the trade. Again. The market does not wait for second chances. If anything, today’s events serve as a reminder - leverage is a double-edged sword - and in times like these, it cuts deeper.

