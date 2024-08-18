XRP Shows Massive Bullish Signal: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The formation of a golden cross is about to occur for XRP. When a longer-term moving average like the 200-day EMA crosses above a shorter-term moving average like the 50-day EMA, this pattern is formed. A significant price move for XRP may be imminent, according to traders and investors who frequently see this as a strong bullish signal.

One scenario is a bullish continuation. The next important level to keep an eye on would be around $0.60 if the golden cross occurs and XRP gains bullish momentum. If this level is broken above, XRP may be able to make a run toward $0.65, a significant resistance that has proven difficult in the past.

XRP may aim for even higher targets, possibly reaching $0.70 or $0.75 if the mood of the market as a whole improves, especially with positive flows into ETH and BTC ETFs. Strong market-wide gains and greater interest in altcoins would be necessary for this scenario to materialize.

The second scenario is a bearish rejection. If the golden cross does not spark a bullish breakout, XRP may find it difficult to hold its current levels.

Approximately $0.55 would be the first support to keep an eye on. If XRP drops below this barrier, it might lead to additional losses and possibly to a test of $0.50. If the overall market stays in its current neutral state or moves negative, a decline below $0.50 would suggest a longer-term bearish trend.

In this case, it is possible that XRP gets trapped in a range, unable to break out and vulnerable to downside pressure. The general state of the market is a little uneven. With positive flows seen in ETH and BTC ETFs, Bitcoin is currently trading at around $60,000. Though neither heavy buying or selling pressure is predominating, the market is still in a neutral state. Due to the wait-and-see attitude of altcoins, the outcome of the golden cross is extremely important.