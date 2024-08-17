Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Major XRP Ledger Misconception: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent interaction on X, David Schwartz, the Ripple CTO and one of the key architects behind XRPL, addressed a key misconception about XRP Ledger.

An X user "Anders" inquired about Schwartz's thoughts on XRPL being described as "permissioned," "semi-permissioned" or "trusted" in various documents from different organizations.

Schwartz responded saying, "I think it's nonsense. A lot of things about blockchains really matter, but how specifically they happen to solve the double-spend problem is pretty much irrelevant. What possible effect does it have?"

Schwartz will be making his first appearance at the Permissionless conference, where he will be speaking on day two of the conference on institutional DeFi.

XRP Ledger consensus protocol explained

Schwartz's statement debunks a common misunderstanding about the nature of XRP Ledger. The terms "permissioned," "semi-permissioned" or "trusted" imply a level of control or restriction that does not align with the decentralized and open nature of XRPL.

XRP Ledger uses a consensus protocol unlike any digital asset that came before it, where independent validators, not a central authority, manage the network.

The XRP Ledger consensus protocol is designed to allow all valid transactions to be processed without requiring a central operator or a single point of failure. Everyone who utilizes XRP Ledger can agree on the latest state and which transactions have occurred in which order. The ledger can also make progress even if some participants join, leave, or behave inappropriately.

Consensus protocols are a solution to the double-spend dilemma mentioned by the Ripple CTO in his statement, which is the challenge of preventing someone from successfully spending the same digital money twice.

At the time of writing, XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, was up 1.07% in the last 24 hours to $0.566.