    Bitcoin (BTC) $60,000 Reached: 3 Levels to Watch

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin gradually moving toward $60,000 and is yet to gain foothold there
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 9:21
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The important $60,000 barrier has been crossed by Bitcoin (BTC) once more, but the market is still cautious with significant resistance to this rally in the near future. BTC was trading just above the 200 EMA at $59,548 after a brief spike above $60,000 that was followed by a wave of selling pressure that swiftly drove the price back down. Although reaching $60,000 is a significant psychological boost, it is important to keep an eye on critical levels that may determine Bitcoin's short-term course.

    The $60,000 mark has considerable psychological significance in the market, it is not just a round number. Bulls and bears have historically fought fiercely for this level, making it a crucial battleground.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin tends to draw both buying and selling activity whenever it crosses over $60,000, which increases volatility. Thus, it is imperative to keep an eye on $60,000 as well. Bitcoin might gain enough traction to test higher resistance levels if it can continue trading above this mark.

    The next immediate resistance level is located just above $60,000. Further significance is added when one notices that this level aligns with the daily chart's 50 EMA. In the past, when BTC reached this level, it has frequently experienced severe pullbacks as a result of its inability to sustain rising momentum. Failure to do so might lead to a retest of lower support levels. However, breaking and holding above $61,000 could open the door for a longer-term rally.

    Support for 200 EMA is at $59,548. At $59,548, the 200 exponential moving average Bitcoin is currently trading at. This moving average will be critical in figuring out Bitcoin's next move as it has historically served as a solid support level. If this level is held, it may serve as a springboard for a possible recovery; if it is broken, additional downside may be indicated with a potential return to the $58,000-$57,000 region.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

