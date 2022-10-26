XRP Price Analysis for October 26

Original U.Today article

Does XRP have enough strength for sharp rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears could not withstand bulls' pressure, and all of the top 10 coins are rising.

XRP/USD

XRP could not show such a price blast as some other coins, going up by 3.83%.

Despite the growth, the price of XRP is going down after the false breakout of the formed resistance level at $0.46804. If the drop continues to the $0.46 mark, XRP has all the chances to test the support at $0.4565.

On the longer time frame, XRP keeps trading sideways as the coin is far away from its vital levels.

If bulls want XRP to start a midterm rise, they should return the rate to the $0.49-$0.50 zone and fix it there.

Analyzing the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP is looking bearish as the price is again on the way to the support at BTC 0.000022. If the daily candle closes near it or below, it might generate a sharp drop to the BTC 0.000020 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4638 at press time.