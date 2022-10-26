Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for October 26

Wed, 10/26/2022 - 22:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does XRP have enough strength for sharp rise?
XRP Price Analysis for October 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears could not withstand bulls' pressure, and all of the top 10 coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP could not show such a price blast as some other coins, going up by 3.83%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the growth, the price of XRP is going down after the false breakout of the formed resistance level at $0.46804. If the drop continues to the $0.46 mark, XRP has all the chances to test the support at $0.4565.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the longer time frame, XRP keeps trading sideways as the coin is far away from its vital levels.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 25

If bulls want XRP to start a midterm rise, they should return the rate to the $0.49-$0.50 zone and fix it there.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

Analyzing the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP is looking bearish as the price is again on the way to the support at BTC 0.000022. If the daily candle closes near it or below, it might generate a sharp drop to the BTC 0.000020 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4638 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold for $735,000
10/26/2022 - 19:57
This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold for $735,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Tron (TRX) Staking Now Supported by Binance.US
10/26/2022 - 19:15
Tron (TRX) Staking Now Supported by Binance.US
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BitMEX Suddenly Suspends Trading. Here’s What Happened
10/26/2022 - 15:51
BitMEX Suddenly Suspends Trading. Here’s What Happened
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya