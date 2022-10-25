Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 25

Original U.Today article

Bears remain more powerful than bulls as almost all coins are again in the red zone.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.56%.

On the local time frame, Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the local resistance level at $275. Until the price is above it, growth may continue to the $280 mark.

On the bigger chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has approached the resistance level of $276.8. As the daily ATR has almost passed, there are low chances to see continued growth today.

However, if the candle closes near the mentioned level, traders might see the test of the $285-$290 zone soon.

Analyzing the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) remains strong, however, and has not reached yet the resistance at BTC 0.014323. If that happens, there is a high possibility of seeing the price blast to BTC 0.0146.

BNB is trading at $277.1 at press time.