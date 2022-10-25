Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 25

Tue, 10/25/2022 - 22:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Binance Coin (BNB) accumulated enough power for price blast?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears remain more powerful than bulls as almost all coins are again in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.56%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the local time frame, Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the local resistance level at $275. Until the price is above it, growth may continue to the $280 mark.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the bigger chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has approached the resistance level of $276.8. As the daily ATR has almost passed, there are low chances to see continued growth today.

Related
ETH and SOL Price Analysis for October 24

However, if the candle closes near the mentioned level, traders might see the test of the $285-$290 zone soon.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Analyzing the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) remains strong, however, and has not reached yet the resistance at BTC 0.014323. If that happens, there is a high possibility of seeing the price blast to BTC 0.0146.

BNB is trading at $277.1 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Google Search for Bitcoin Declines Alarmingly, Analyst Still Bullish
10/26/2022 - 00:12
Google Search for Bitcoin Declines Alarmingly, Analyst Still Bullish
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Returns to Pre-80% Rally Level: Crypto Market Review, October 25
10/25/2022 - 23:50
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Returns to Pre-80% Rally Level: Crypto Market Review, October 25
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion Benchmark Once Again
10/25/2022 - 20:04
Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion Benchmark Once Again
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya