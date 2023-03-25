Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for March 25

Sat, 03/25/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP found local peak yet?
XRP Price Analysis for March 25
Neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative as the prices of some coins are falling while others are rising.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value among the top 10 coins, rocketing by 3.45%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, the price of XRP has set the resistance at $0.4496. From the technical point of view, sharp moves are unlikely today as most of the ATR has been passed.

Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.435-$0.44 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, neither side has seized the initiative as the rate is far away from the key levels. One could only think about further growth if the price returns to the $0.48 mark and fixes above it.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the level at $0.4328. If the bar closes above it, there is a possibility to see ongoing midterm growth to the $0.46-$0.48 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4447 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

