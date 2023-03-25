XRP Price Analysis for March 25

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative as the prices of some coins are falling while others are rising.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value among the top 10 coins, rocketing by 3.45%.

On the local chart, the price of XRP has set the resistance at $0.4496. From the technical point of view, sharp moves are unlikely today as most of the ATR has been passed.

Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.435-$0.44 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

On the daily time frame, neither side has seized the initiative as the rate is far away from the key levels. One could only think about further growth if the price returns to the $0.48 mark and fixes above it.

On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the level at $0.4328. If the bar closes above it, there is a possibility to see ongoing midterm growth to the $0.46-$0.48 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4447 at press time.