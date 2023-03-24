Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for March 24

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is trading sideways on the last working day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC) today, rising by 1.72%.

Despite the rise, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is coming back to the local support level at $1,729. Buyers have failed to fix above the important $1,800 mark once again, which means that a correction to $1,700 may happen shortly.

On the daily time frame, buyers could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish candle. However, it is too early to think about a decline as the price is located in the middle of the channel, which means that none of the sides has seized the initiative.

But if the drop to $1,700 continues, there is a chance to see the breakout of the support at $1,717, followed by a decline to the $1,650 zone.

On the weekly chart, the candle is about to close far from the peak at $1,841, confirming the weakness of buyers. If the situation remains the same, traders are likely to see a consolidation in the area of $1,750-$1,800 in the upcoming week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,766 at press time.