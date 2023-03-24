Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for March 24

Fri, 03/24/2023 - 15:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) start rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for March 24
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is trading sideways on the last working day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC) today, rising by 1.72%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is coming back to the local support level at $1,729. Buyers have failed to fix above the important $1,800 mark once again, which means that a correction to $1,700 may happen shortly.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, buyers could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish candle. However, it is too early to think about a decline as the price is located in the middle of the channel, which means that none of the sides has seized the initiative.

Related
DOGE Price Analysis for March 23

But if the drop to $1,700 continues, there is a chance to see the breakout of the support at $1,717, followed by a decline to the $1,650 zone.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the candle is about to close far from the peak at $1,841, confirming the weakness of buyers. If the situation remains the same, traders are likely to see a consolidation in the area of $1,750-$1,800 in the upcoming week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,766 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image OKX Burns $180 Million in OKB, Whale Alert Reports Massive Outflows to Anon Wallets
03/24/2023 - 14:55
OKX Burns $180 Million in OKB, Whale Alert Reports Massive Outflows to Anon Wallets
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin's Sustained Bull Run Will Be Confirmed If This Move Is Made
03/24/2023 - 14:45
Bitcoin's Sustained Bull Run Will Be Confirmed If This Move Is Made
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Building Block Receives New Update: Details
03/24/2023 - 14:27
Dogecoin (DOGE) Building Block Receives New Update: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide