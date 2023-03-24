Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 24

Original U.Today article

Can Cardano (ADA) keep up with rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The rates of some coins are rising, while the prices of others have returned to the red zone.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has not followed the bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.15%.

On the local chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has set the support level at $0.3565. If buyers can hold the price above this mark, one can expect a correction to the resistance at $0.3635. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Despite today's fall, bears have not seized the initiative yet as the rate is still above the $0.3489 mark.

As none of the sides is ready for a sharp move, sideways trading in the area of $0.36-$0.37 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the nearest resistance at $0.3677. If the bar closes below that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.35 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3602 at press time.