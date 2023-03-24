Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 24

The rates of some coins are rising, while the prices of others have returned to the red zone.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has not followed the bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.15%.
On the local chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has set the support level at $0.3565. If buyers can hold the price above this mark, one can expect a correction to the resistance at $0.3635. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.
Despite today's fall, bears have not seized the initiative yet as the rate is still above the $0.3489 mark.
As none of the sides is ready for a sharp move, sideways trading in the area of $0.36-$0.37 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.
On the bigger time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the nearest resistance at $0.3677. If the bar closes below that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.35 zone.
ADA is trading at $0.3602 at press time.