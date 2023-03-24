Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 24

Fri, 03/24/2023 - 19:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Cardano (ADA) keep up with rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The rates of some coins are rising, while the prices of others have returned to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has not followed the bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.15%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has set the support level at $0.3565. If buyers can hold the price above this mark, one can expect a correction to the resistance at $0.3635. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's fall, bears have not seized the initiative yet as the rate is still above the $0.3489 mark.

As none of the sides is ready for a sharp move, sideways trading in the area of $0.36-$0.37 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the nearest resistance at $0.3677. If the bar closes below that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.35 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3602 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

