Advertisement
Advertisement

    327,003,078 SHIB Torched As SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 300%

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 11:09
    Several hundred million SHIB meme coins has been transferred out of the circulating supply
    Advertisement
    327,003,078 SHIB Torched As SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 300%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by the popular blockchain tracker Shibburn indicates that this week, an enormous amount of SHIB meme coins has left circulation and ended up locked in dead wallets.

    Over the past week, the SHIB community has managed to dispose of an impressive amount of Shiba Inu, pushing the burn rate 300% up.

    Burn rate jumps high with 327.1 million SHIB torched

    The aforementioned data source shows that over the past seven days, the joined efforts of the SHIB army and Shiba Inu developer team have resulted in a total burn of 327,103,078 meme coins. This propelled the burn rate 300.7% up.

    HOT Stories
    UK to Crack Down on Buying Crypto with Borrowed Money
    Ethereum Whales Are Back out of Nowhere
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Scammers

    The majority of these SHIB coins was burned in a single transfer two days ago when a whopping 263,709,608 SHIB was transferred to an unspendable wallet by a whale tagged by Shibburn as anonymous.

    Advertisement

    Following that massive burn transfer in size, there were also transactions carrying 15,365,608 SHIB and 13,989,159 SHIB out of circulation two and five days ago, respectively.

    As for the daily burn rate, this metric at the moment is deep in the red zone with a 99.96% decline. Over the past 24 hours, only 113,531 SHIB have been burned so far.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 12:53
    Crucial Fake SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    ByYuri Molchan

    Important warning made by SHIB team

    On Thursday, the Shiba Inu team took to the X social media network to warn the SHIB community against falling for fake scam projects pretending to be linked to the SHIB team and against buying fake SHIB ecosystem tokens.

    The X post informed the community that scammers are trying to exploit the Shiba Inu ecosystem and to succeed in this, they launch unofficial tokens named like the real ones – SHIB, BONE, TREAT, LEASH – and making claims to have affiliation with SHIB.

    The SHIB team reminded the community that they should stay vigil and always verify any tokens before buying them through the SHIB website. According to their warning post, scam projects also pretend to be part of the SHIB ecosystem or even to be affiliated with Shiba Inu.

    The only trusted sources of information, the post reminds, is the SHIB team’s official channels, as well as social media posts published by SHIB developers or the SHIB core team.

    #Shiba Inu #Token Burn
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 2, 2025 - 10:56
    XRP: 300 Million in 48 Hours Gone, What's Next?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 2, 2025 - 10:34
    UK to Crack Down on Buying Crypto with Borrowed Money
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    LBank Successfully Hosts “Code Meets Law,” Advancing Global Crypto Compliance
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    LBank Successfully Hosts “Code Meets Law,” Advancing Global Crypto Compliance
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    327,003,078 SHIB Torched As SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 300%
    XRP: 300 Million in 48 Hours Gone, What's Next?
    UK to Crack Down on Buying Crypto with Borrowed Money
    Show all