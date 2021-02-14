XRP Price Analysis for February 14

Original U.Today article

Has XRP accumulated enough efforts for a retest of $0.75?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins remain trading in the green zone. Cardano (ADA) is the only loser, falling by 1.78%.

The market capitalization index keeps going up and is now $1.5 trillion.

The relevant data for XRP is looking the following way:

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $27,034,447,004

Price: $0.5954

Volume (24h): $10,539,466,770

Change (24h): 0.60%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Can XRP get the growth to $0.75 next week?

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged over the last day. The rate of the altcoin has gone up by 0.60%.

On the hourly chart, XRP is about to restest the liquidity zone at $0.61 shortly. Such a scenario is possible as the selling trading volume is slightly going down.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bearish as the current liquidity is not enough for a continued rise.

Respectively, there is a high chance of seeing XRP trading at the MA 50 level around $0.51 next week.

On the daily chart, the growth price action remains the most likely scenario if bulls keep trading above $0.53. Thus, XRP is trading within the ascending channel that confirms the ongoing power of buyers. All in all, the local resistance at $0.75 may be tested next week if the trading volume increases.

XRP is trading at $0.5830 at press time.