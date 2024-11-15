    XRP Outperforming Every Cryptocurrency in Top 100

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP has logged biggest one-day gains in top 100
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 6:35
    XRP Outperforming Every Cryptocurrency in Top 100
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the seventh-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hit a new 2024 high of $0.847 on Thursday on the Bitstamp exchange.

    The controversial token has surged by 16% over the past day alone. This makes it the top gainer among the top 100 tokens on cryptocurrency ranking website CoinGecko. Hedera (HBAR) and Stellar (XLM) come in second and third places after rallying 9.5% and 6%, respectively.

    As reported by U.Today, the Ripple-affiliated token surged sharply higher on Thursday amid speculation that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler might step down as soon as this Friday.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Outperforming Every Cryptocurrency in Top 100
    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Would Be “Surprised” if Bitcoin Fails to Hit $100,000 This Year
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100,000 This Week? 136% Pepe (PEPE) Rally Makes Memes Look Like Jokes, Ethereum (ETH) Second Skyrocketing Incoming?
    XRP Hits New 2024 High Amid Gensler Resignation Rumors

    Gensler's recent remarks suggest that he might end up leaving the agency in the near future.

    Advertisement

    The term of the current SEC boss has been defined by his legal battles with major crypto companies, including Ripple.

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, recently amped up his criticism of Gensler, arguing that he has caused significant institutional damage to the SEC. "His legacy of undermining American innovation, and failing to uphold the law is shameful," he said.

    Related
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 05:15
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As many as 18 conservative states, including Texas and Florida, recently sued the SEC over its cryptocurrency clampdown.

    "With 18 states suing to hold him [Gensler] accountable, I look forward to him soon becoming an unfortunate footnote in SEC history," Alderoty commented.

    Of course, even after the most recent rally fueled by Gensler's seemingly imminent departure, XRP remains one of the worst-performing tokens overall. It is down 76.2% from its record high that was achieved almost seven years ago.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 5:20
    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Would Be “Surprised” if Bitcoin Fails to Hit $100,000 This Year
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 15, 2024 - 0:01
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100,000 This Week? 136% Pepe (PEPE) Rally Makes Memes Look Like Jokes, Ethereum (ETH) Second Skyrocketing Incoming?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    “MEET48 Best7” Voting Event Officially Launches: A Web3 Stage for Everyone Who Wanna Be An Idol from Nov 15 to Jan 14
    $PEPE's Recent Surge Sets the Stage for Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) and New Ecosystem Enhancements
    Playnance Launches PlayBlock: The Future of Zero-Gas Blockchain for Trading, Gaming, and Web3 Adoption
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Outperforming Every Cryptocurrency in Top 100
    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Would Be “Surprised” if Bitcoin Fails to Hit $100,000 This Year
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100,000 This Week? 136% Pepe (PEPE) Rally Makes Memes Look Like Jokes, Ethereum (ETH) Second Skyrocketing Incoming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD