Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse

Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson recently revealed that he had had a conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Hoskinson had some words of praise for Garlinghouse, claiming that the latter is "extremely collaborative." "He's a great CEO and extremely collaborative, and I'm excited to see how the future unfolds," Hoskinson said in a recent social media post.

Garlinghouse thanked Hoskinson for the "kind words," stressing the need for a unified cryptocurrency community to push for a level playing field. "A rising tide lifts all boats," Garlinghouse added.

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson has repeatedly quarreled with members of the XRP community.

In a May post, the founder and CEO of IOHK accused the community of misrepresenting his statements and publicly harassing him.

The long-standing conspiracy theory about the SEC allegedly being bribed by the Ethereum camp to go after XRP has been a serious bone of contention. Despite that fact that Hoskinson is far from being a fan of the agency, the Cardano founder argued that the corruption accusations were unfounded.

"There are many in the XRP community who believe that members of the Ethereum community bribed the SEC to take out XRP. No matter how many times you try to conflate the two statements, it won't change reality," he said back in April.

It is now clear whether Hoskinson has buried the hatchet with the XRP community, but he is apparently willing to have closer ties with Ripple.

The recent conversation with Garlinghouse comes after both XRP and ADA experienced significant price rallies. The two altcoins are up 24% and 50%, respectively, over the last week.