    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Has Hoskinson buried the hatchet with the XRP community?
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 5:15
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson recently revealed that he had had a conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. 

    Hoskinson had some words of praise for Garlinghouse, claiming that the latter is "extremely collaborative." "He's a great CEO and extremely collaborative, and I'm excited to see how the future unfolds," Hoskinson said in a recent social media post. 

    Garlinghouse thanked Hoskinson for the "kind words," stressing the need for a unified cryptocurrency community to push for a level playing field. "A rising tide lifts all boats," Garlinghouse added. 

    HOT Stories
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    XRP Reversal Can End Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Sights on $200,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets by $30 Billion in 7 Days
    XRP Price Is Going Nuts, According to This Top Trader
    Bitcoin ETFs Surpass $90 Billion in Total Assets

    As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson has repeatedly quarreled with members of the XRP community. 

    Advertisement

    In a May post, the founder and CEO of IOHK accused the community of misrepresenting his statements and publicly harassing him. 

    Related
    Ripple’s SEC Lawsuit: Key Dates to Watch
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 14:30
    Ripple’s SEC Lawsuit: Key Dates to Watch
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The long-standing conspiracy theory about the SEC allegedly being bribed by the Ethereum camp to go after XRP has been a serious bone of contention. Despite that fact that Hoskinson is far from being a fan of the agency, the Cardano founder argued that the corruption accusations were unfounded. 

    "There are many in the XRP community who believe that members of the Ethereum community bribed the SEC to take out XRP. No matter how many times you try to conflate the two statements, it won't change reality," he said back in April. 

    It is now clear whether Hoskinson has buried the hatchet with the XRP community, but he is apparently willing to have closer ties with Ripple. 

    The recent conversation with Garlinghouse comes after both XRP and ADA experienced significant price rallies. The two altcoins are up 24% and 50%, respectively, over the last week. 

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Charles Hoskinson #Ripple News #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 13, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP Reversal Can End Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Sights on $200,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets by $30 Billion in 7 Days
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 19:44
    XRP Price Is Going Nuts, According to This Top Trader
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    XRP Reversal Can End Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Sights on $200,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets by $30 Billion in 7 Days
    XRP Price Is Going Nuts, According to This Top Trader
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD