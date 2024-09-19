    Original U.Today article

    XRP on Verge of Explosion, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach Ground Zero? Solana (SOL) Death Cross Looms

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market may see strong volatility surge in next few days
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 0:01
    XRP on Verge of Explosion, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach Ground Zero? Solana (SOL) Death Cross Looms
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As it approaches the apex of a symmetrical triangle pattern, XRP is getting closer to a pivotal moment in its price movement. This pattern frequently signals substantial volatility, and XRP might be preparing for a significant move higher. 

    Investors and traders should closely monitor this pattern because there is a good chance of a major move in the upcoming days. A pattern of lower highs and higher lows is usually formed when the price of an asset consolidates between two converging trendlines, forming a symmetrical triangle. In the case of XRP, the price is presently floating near the triangle's peak at $0.57. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The likelihood of a breakout increases as the price approaches the tip, which could cause XRP to experience a large price swing in either direction. The resistance at $0.60 and the support at $0.55 are important levels to keep an eye on. The door would likely be opened for XRP to target higher resistance levels, perhaps around $0.65 to $0.68, if there were a clear break above the $0.60 resistance level, confirming a bullish breakout. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP on Verge of Explosion, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach Ground Zero? Solana (SOL) Death Cross Looms
    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges
    Bitcoin Surges as Fed Opts for Massive Rate Cut
    Critical Malware Warning Issued to Shiba Inu, Crypto Community

    This would suggest a significant upward trend and might pique interest in purchases. Inversely, XRP is expected to retest lower support levels near $0.52 or even $0.50 if it breaks below the $0.55 support level, indicating a bearish reversal. 

    Advertisement

    Solana remains suppressed

    After an unsuccessful attempt to break above the 26-day EMA, Solana saw a significant drop in price over the course of the last day, with the price now hovering around $128. Though the cryptocurrency had recently begun to show signs of life, traders now face an impending death cross, which could portend further losses.

    As a result, the downward pressure seems to be intensifying. On Solana's chart, there is a bearish technical pattern known as the death cross, which occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. For Solana this pattern is often interpreted as a strong indication of extended bearish sentiment and may portend additional downside, particularly if it breaks below the crucial $130 support level. 

    Related
    $175 Million Added to MicroStrategy's Offering: Is Target Bitcoin?
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 15:05
    $175 Million Added to MicroStrategy's Offering: Is Target Bitcoin?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Solana's price may drop toward $100, a psychological and technical level of support, if the price drops below this level, potentially igniting a sell-off. Solana's 26-day EMA, which is currently trading close to $136, is serving as a key resistance level. 

    Solana's decline is consistent with the general trend of uncertainty on the cryptocurrency market, which is still characterized by cautious sentiment. Solana's price may drop further if Bitcoin and other popular altcoins encounter resistance and declines in value. Investors and traders should now keep a close eye on the $130 mark. 

    More substantial losses could result from a break below, but a rebound might give Solana another opportunity to stabilize. However, caution is advised, as more volatility may be in store for SOL in the upcoming days due to the impending death cross and the current inability to regain the 26-day EMA.

    Shiba Inu's volatility plummets

    As the asset's volatility stops and its price hovers around neutral, Shiba Inu (SHIB) appears to be getting closer to what many are referring to as ground zero. With little to no movement in recent trading sessions, SHIB is currently in a risky position, having lost more than half of its value from its previous highs. 

    Even though many investors were expecting a recovery, the current state of affairs raises more questions about the meme coin's prospects. The price of SHIB is now well below its major resistance levels at approximately $0.00001310. The asset is unable to gain any significant momentum, as it continues to trade below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. 

    Related
    Next Bitcoin (BTC) Move Discovered by Top Analyst Willy Woo
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 14:55
    Next Bitcoin (BTC) Move Discovered by Top Analyst Willy Woo
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    It is now facing an uphill battle as enthusiasm wanes and the market cools off, whereas SHIB had previously seen rapid gains driven by community hype and speculative trading. The asset's volatility has now reached an all-time low, drawing in speculators.

    That being said, such a breakout may be far off given the uncertainty surrounding the larger cryptocurrency market. Regretfully, things might not work out the way that certain holders of SHIB anticipate.

    #XRP #Solana #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 20:41
    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 17:43
    Bitcoin Surges as Fed Opts for Massive Rate Cut
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VIKITA Token Listed on Poloniex, Facilitating Trading on the TRON Network
    The Sovereign Nature Initiative Releases DOTphin: Eco-Evolving Avatars On Polkadot at Token 2049 in Singapore
    MatrixPort and exSat establish Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to Drive Bitcoin Ecosystem Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP on Verge of Explosion, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach Ground Zero? Solana (SOL) Death Cross Looms
    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges
    Bitcoin Surges as Fed Opts for Massive Rate Cut
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD