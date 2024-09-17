    XRP Dominates Top 10 With Unmatched 7-Day Growth

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP demonstrates best weekly growth among top 10 cryptos
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 15:52
    XRP Dominates Top 10 With Unmatched 7-Day Growth
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The popular cryptocurrency XRP has suddenly emerged as the outperformer of the entire top 10 cryptocurrencies, with nearly 10% growth in the last seven days. Thus, according to CoinMarketCap, the closest asset to XRP in terms of growth in the period under review was Bitcoin (BTC), with a 7.3% increase. 

    As a result of this price action, XRP came to $0.5914 and reached a market cap of $33.34 billion.

    Although XRP beating the entire top 10 is something of a surprise, the growth of the popular cryptocurrency is something that has been expected for a few weeks. 

    As previously reported by U.Today, XRP's price chart showed some serious bullish signals earlier this week, including an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern that is above the 50-week and 200-week moving averages.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Speaking of the head and shoulders pattern, it is worth watching how the price reacts at the $0.65 level, where the neckline is located. If successfully breached, it will open the way for further XRP price appreciation. 

    Looking at historical price patterns, it seems that XRP has a chance to break above this zone, possibly toward the $1 point. This would be a typical target for such a formation.

    The longer term indicators look good as well. The monthly chart shows a symmetrical triangle pattern, which often means that a big breakout could be on the way. The technical models say that if the upper trendline is broken, XRP could go as high as $4.20.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

