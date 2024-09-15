Solana (SOL) Founder Makes Surprising Satoshi Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko made a surprising Satoshi mention in relation to Solana saying "Solana is a Bitcoin L2 endorsed but not backed by Satoshi. She just did a much better job covering her tracks this time around."

Solana (SOL) was designed to scale censorship resistance, allowing for an order-of-magnitude increase in transaction throughput at a much lower cost than other blockchains like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Yakovenko proposed the Solana blockchain in 2017 and later launched it in March 2020. This was years after Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, vanished. The BTC creator disappeared from the internet in 2011.

Solana Bitcoin Layer 2?

Layer 2 (L2) solutions aim to improve the scalability and efficiency of blockchain networks. While Solana (SOL) was designed to scale censorship resistance, Yakovenko's reference to Solana as a Bitcoin L2 should not be taken literally as Solana is an independent Layer-1 blockchain with a unique proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism.

The Solana founder might be hinting at a connection between the two blockchains, perhaps implying that Solana's architecture draws on some of Bitcoin’s underpinnings.

This would not be the first time the Solana founder would be making such a tongue-in-cheek statement. In February, following the revelation of 120 pages of an email conversation between Satoshi Nakamoto and Martti Malmi, one of the original Bitcoin developers, the Solana co-founder reacted to a certain part of the emails that drew parallels between Bitcoin's ideologies highlighted by Satoshi with that of Solana.

Yakovenko commented "Satoshi also invented solana. She just did a much better job covering up her tracks this time. The truth is out there."

At the time of writing, Solana's native cryptocurrency SOL was down 0.25% in the last 24 hours to $136.