    Cardano (ADA) Dominates Ethereum and Solana in Most Recent Poll

    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano still showing dominance in polls
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 9:42
    Cardano (ADA) Dominates Ethereum and Solana in Most Recent Poll
    Cardano has overwhelmingly won the vote on which altcoin has the best technology, according to a recent survey by Weiss Crypto, a reputable ratings agency for cryptocurrencies and financial organizations. Cardano received more than 76% of the votes, significantly surpassing both Ethereum (6.7%) and Solana (8.1%).

    The community's faith in Cardano's technological potential is shown by a poll that attracted over 7,000 votes. As he frequently does in such circumstances Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded with a straightforward but recognizable remark, "Nice poll."

    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Supporters of Cardano are not surprised by the platform's lead in this poll, as many consider it to be among the most technologically advanced in the blockchain industry. Its strong developer community emphasis on formal verification techniques, scientific research and overall reputation are largely responsible for this.

    Peer-reviewed research serves as the foundation for Cardano's blockchain development, and the platform is renowned for its methodical, slow approach to upgrades and scalability. Though the community may find Cardano's technology impressive, objective metrics like Total Value Locked (TVL) transaction volume and real-world use cases reveal that Cardano still lags behind Ethereum and Solana in terms of usefulness. 

    In the decentralized finance and NFT ecosystems, Ethereum continues to be the dominant player on a par with Solana and has gained traction because of its cheaper fees and faster transaction speeds. 

    Although there is no denying Cardano's potential, there are still obstacles standing in the way of translating its superior technology into broad acceptance and practical use. For now, the project continues to offer hope for the future, even though it is unclear if Cardano can catch up to Ethereum and Solana in those areas.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

