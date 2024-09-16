    'Faster Than Solana': Cardano Creator Reveals How to Spend 20 Million ADA

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson backs Leios protocol for boosting speed while keeping decentralization
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 12:51
    'Faster Than Solana': Cardano Creator Reveals How to Spend 20 Million ADA
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent poll of the Cardano community, participants were asked to consider how a 20 million ADA monthly budget should be allocated, with two proposals put forward: one to build a Rust node requirement for 11 million ADA, and another to implement the Leios protocol for 12 million ADA.

    Advertisement

    It is worth mentioning that Charles Hoskinson, the figure who created Cardano, took notice of the discussion. He threw his support behind the Leios protocol over the Rust node and explained how important this is for the future of the network.

    Related
    Cardano Bull Run Anticipated as ADA Community Identifies Bottom
    Sun, 09/15/2024 - 15:45
    Cardano Bull Run Anticipated as ADA Community Identifies Bottom
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Binance to List 3 Major Meme Coins, Here Are Tickers
    Crucial Ryoshi Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    Satoshi-Era Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Started Selling, Reaching 446x
    Bitcoin on Edge as Odds of Massive Fed Rate Cut Skyrocket

    The Leios protocol is a new and exciting way to improve the Cardano blockchain. It builds on the Ouroboros Praos consensus and is a great example of how we can make the blockchain even more decentralized, while also increasing its speed. 

    Advertisement

    In Hoskinson's words, Leios promises to achieve a comparable increase in transactions to Solana throughput without sacrificing the core decentralization principles of the Cardano network.

    The new protocol decouples the validation of blocks from the act of extending the blockchain. This introduces a new concept of input endorsers, which unlocks new use cases and expands Cardano's capabilities beyond what is currently possible.

    All in all

    Solana's consensus mechanism allows for faster processing, but it comes at the expense of decentralization. The Leios protocol has the potential to not only match but surpass Solana's performance while keeping the network's foundational structure intact. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot as Price Shoots 11%
    Sat, 09/14/2024 - 16:17
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot as Price Shoots 11%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    What makes Leios special is its ability to combine high-speed functionality with the strict security standards you would expect from a decentralized blockchain. 

    This balance could be crucial for Cardano as it continues to grow in a competitive market, where scalability and speed are essential.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 12:25
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Returns With Millions and Massive Profit
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 12:00
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Early XRP Ledger Transaction Loss
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Stage is Set for Innovation at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Onboard Secures Funding from Coinbase Ventures & LAVA to Drive Global Expansion and Unlock Onchain Economy Potential
    WOW Summit: Bangkok to Host the Defining Innovation Event of the Year, Shaping the Future of Blockchain, Web3, AI, Mobility, and FinTech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Faster Than Solana': Cardano Creator Reveals How to Spend 20 Million ADA
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Returns With Millions and Massive Profit
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Early XRP Ledger Transaction Loss
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD