    XRP: Getting Ready for $3 as Price Volatility Can Explode

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 4/05/2025 - 12:00
    XRP slowly crawling toward $2, but it might be trap for bears who might want to short asset
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sitting just below a significant descending resistance line that has limited XRP's upside since the beginning of 2025, the asset is about to enter a technically challenging phase on the charts. Following weeks of consolidation, the price has leveled off at $2.18 with volatility waning and trading volume gradually ceasing. Despite its seemingly insignificant appearance, this move frequently signals impending sharp price action in either direction.

    Right now, XRP is stuck between the declining trendline resistance just above $2.20 and the 200 EMA support around $1.99. Momentum is neutral and there are no quick directional indicators when the RSI is around 51. The asset is coiling and a volatility explosion is about to happen, but the setup is obvious.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP may move swiftly toward $2.50 and ultimately $3.00 if it breaks above the $2.22 resistance zone with accompanying volume, particularly if sentiment toward altcoins improves or if developments pertaining to Ripple take place.

    The breakout led to a 40% move in less than a week when XRP last formed a structure like this in late 2023. It is not impossible for bulls to take control and make a similar run. However, if volume stays low and XRP is unable to sustain support at the $2.00-$1.99 region, a retrace toward $1.85 or even $1.70 is very likely. There are already indications of indecision in the price, and any weakness in the external market could make matters worse.

    In this instance, a bearish continuation would be confirmed by the descending triangle breakdown. The continual lack of volume poses the greatest risk to either outcome because it indicates that no one is in a rush to buy and that it would take very little pressure to cause the price to move significantly in either direction. If volatility spikes back up with a lot of volume, XRP will likely take a side and move quickly. Since the chart is currently a ticking time bomb, $3 is not out of the question if the breakout goes in the bulls' favor.

    #XRP
