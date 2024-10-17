XRP Not Allowed Above $0.60, Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Performing Vital Breakthrough, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks 220-Day Downtrend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The critical resistance level, which bulls have long found difficult to overcome, was recently approached by XRP and met with a severe rejection. Bearish momentum has been generated in the short term by the asset's inability to surpass this level. Significant resistance was provided by the 200-day EMA, which kept XRP from rising and might have further reduced its value.

Prices appear to be cooling off for bulls, and XRP might continue to face pressure in the days ahead if the bulls cannot pull off a strong breakout above $0.55. Any attempts at upward momentum are still met with resistance from the 200-day EMA, which has historically served as a powerful barrier. Because of this, traders and investors are keeping watch on lower support levels for any indications of a reversal that might put XRP in a risky position. In the event that XRP stays below $0.55, the bears may become more powerful and drive the price down.

At about $0.50, there is a crucial support level to keep an eye on, where buyers might intervene to protect the asset. If this level holds, it might provide a little boost, but a break below it might result in larger losses. Additionally, there is evidence of weakness in the Relative Strength Index, which is currently in the mid-40s, suggesting that the tide is turning in favor of the bears.

XRP bulls must now muster enough strength to retake control and push the price back above the $0.55 resistance. Until then, XRP is expected to be under constant pressure to decline, and any attempts at a recovery may not last long. The $0.55 resistance and $0.50 support are important short-term levels for traders and investors to watch.

Bitcoin's rebound

Following a 220-day decline that had been affecting the market for months, Bitcoin recently made a major move by breaking above the $67,000 mark. This breakout is significant because it potentially indicates a change in market sentiment, as Bitcoin has finally broken out of a pattern that has kept prices low and investors wary. Because of the powerful resistance provided by this downtrend line, Bitcoin was unable to rise.

If traders can maintain this level or push higher in the upcoming days, the market could see more bullish moves now that it has been broken. Even though the downtrend break is a bullish indication, it is still too soon to declare bulls' total victory. For sufficient conviction to establish, the price must remain stable above the $67,000 mark.

Failure to hold this level might trigger a bearish pullback that tests lower support levels and might ensnare overconfident bulls. The ability of Bitcoin to maintain its upward momentum while consolidating gains will be its next big test. Bulls should keep an eye out for impending resistance close to $70,000 and crucial price support around $62,970. These levels might provide a more substantial and prolonged rally if buyers keep flooding the market. Though volatility may increase after such a significant technical break, caution is advised.

Dogecoin moves forward

The 200-day EMA is a key technical level that Dogecoin is about to cross which could signal a significant breakthrough. Strong momentum and a possible shift in market sentiment are often hinted at by a spike in trading volume, and the meme coin has managed to overcome the 200-day EMA, which has previously served as a formidable resistance level.

Dogecoin is currently trading at about $0.12, a level it has not seen in a while because it had previously struggled to rise above the $0.11 and $0.12 benchmarks. As the supplied chart illustrates, there is additional evidence that buyers are entering the market to sustain the current rally, which may result in additional price growth.

Dogecoin could set the stage for a sustained uptrend, with $0.13 and $0.15 as possible targets in the near future if it can sustain its current momentum and secure a strong daily close above the 200-day EMA. Since these levels served as resistance in DOGE's previous recovery attempts, they are crucial.

The price may retreat to support levels near $0.11 or even $0.10, where it may consolidate before attempting to break higher, but it is crucial to remember that a failure to hold above the 200-day EMA could lead to a rejection and a possible pullback. For the time being, everyone is watching to see if Dogecoin can continue to rise and stay above the 200-day EMA.