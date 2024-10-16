Advertisement
AD

    LTC Skyrockets 7% as Canary Files for Litecoin ETF After XRP

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Litecoin recently marked its 13th anniversary
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 13:41
    LTC Skyrockets 7% as Canary Files for Litecoin ETF After XRP
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Canary Capital, an asset manager, revealed on Tuesday that it has filed an S-1 registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). If approved, the ETF will give both retail and institutional investors broad direct exposure to Litecoin (LTC), the 21st largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

    Advertisement

    Filing the S-1 registration form is the first step in launching an LTC ETF, but Canary must still wait for the SEC to analyze the documentation.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: 'Bitcoin Price Is in Window', Here Are Options
    Grayscale Makes Biggest Crypto ETF Push With XRP in Focus
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer Sheds Light on Major Development in SEC Lawsuit
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message

    The move comes less than a week after Canary Capital filed to launch an XRP-based ETF, following in the footsteps of asset manager Bitwise, which filed its own XRP ETF application on Oct. 1.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Mon, 05/20/2024 - 10:58
    Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As one of the longest-running blockchains, Litecoin recently marked its 13th anniversary, with milestones such as 77 million transactions in 2024, 100% uptime and privacy advancements via MWEB, demonstrating a thriving community and optimism for its future in the cryptocurrency sector.

    Litecoin jumps 7%

    Litecoin jumped by around 7.5% in the last 24 hours, reaching to over $71.94 in yesterday's trading session, as traders flocked into the market following the hype surrounding Canary Capital's recent registration for a spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). In today's trading session, Litecoin reached $74.06, its highest since July 2024.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 14:23
    Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, LTC was up 8.43% in the last 24 hours to $71.64. Litecoin has been increasing since Oct. 14. The price skyrocketed on Oct. 15 when Canary Capital announced a spot Litecoin ETF application in the crypto industry. LTC's price burst in a single massive daily candle and has continued to rise as Bitcoin and the crypto market rallied.

    Bitcoin topped $68,000 for the first time in over two months, as volatility returned. Litecoin's next resistance and support levels are its daily moving averages of 50 and 200, at $65.27 and $74.06, respectively.

    #Litecoin News #XRP ETF #LTC ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 13:41
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: 'Bitcoin Price Is in Window', Here Are Options
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 13:37
    $57 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Top Crypto Exchange, Binance
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Polkadot’s flagship sub0 conference is ground zero for ecosystem’s landmark overhaul
    Unite Partners with EigenDA to Revolutionize Infrastructure for Scaling Web3 Mobile Gaming
    BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: 'Bitcoin Price Is in Window', Here Are Options
    LTC Skyrockets 7% as Canary Files for Litecoin ETF After XRP
    $57 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Top Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD