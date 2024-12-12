XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, Per NBA Legend Pippen; Ex-Binance CZ Issues Crucial BTC Warning, Michael Saylor Responds; 144.5 Billion SHIB in Single Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP might be game-changing token, according to NBA legend Pippen

Scottie Pippen, legendary basketball player known for winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, recently asked his X followers a crypto-related question. Pippen was wondering which of the top two digital assets, Ethereum or Ripple-affiliated token XRP, is going to be a game-changer in 2025. "ETH vs. XRP… Who's changing the game in 2025?" he wrote in his X post. It remains unknown what caused Pippen's increasing interest in cryptocurrencies. As a reminder, back in 2022, he joined a wider trend among celebrities involved in NFTs. Earlier this year, Pippen suddenly started posting unusual Bitcoin price predictions on social media, stating that Satoshi himself had shared those predictions in his dreams. As reported by U.Today, Pippen claimed that Satoshi informed him Bitcoin would reach $84,000 by early November, and this prediction turned out to be surprisingly accurate.

Ex-Binance CZ issues crucial Bitcoin warning, Michael Saylor responds

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (also known as CZ) has issued a significant warning regarding Bitcoin on his X page. CZ highlighted the king crypto's limited supply of 21 million coins as programmed by its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, stating that approximately 19.8 million Bitcoins have already been mined. "Controlled by math," wrote CZ in conclusion of his post, hinting that in this regard, BTC surpasses fiat currencies, as no central bank could ever mint additional Bitcoins once the total supply reaches 21 million. This post by the former Binance CEO caught the attention of Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy and vocal Bitcoin advocate. Saylor responded to CZ's statement by echoing the urgency of the limited Bitcoin supply; in his comment, he wrote “Running (out of) #Bitcoin.” Meanwhile, this Monday, Saylor’s company, MicroStrategy, made a substantial acquisition of Bitcoin, purchasing 21,550 BTC for $2.1 billion, bringing its total holdings to 423,650 Bitcoins valued at over $41 billion.

