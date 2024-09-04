Satoshi Tells NBA Legend Pippen That Bitcoin Is Going to $84K...in His Dream

Scottie Pippen, one of the biggest basketball legends, recently attracted some ridicule on social media after claiming that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator, showed up in his dream to predict that the leading cryptocurrency would hit $84,650 on Nov. 5.

The bizarre post was met with a slew of reactions on social media that ranged from bewilderment to mockery and taunting.

"This is so weird. Who is running this account?" one user asked in response to Pippen's ridiculous revelation.

Some also pointed to the fact that Pippen's post coincided with another Bitcoin crash. "This couldn’t have been a more well-timed tweet," a user commented on the X social media network. Earlier today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency slipped to an intraday low of $55,602.

As reported by U.Today , Pippen dipped his toes into the non-fungible token (NFT) sector back in 2022 by launching his own collection.

In June, he showed some interest in crypto once again by asking the cryptocurrency whether he should pick Ethereum or Solana.

Despite some speculation about Pippen potentially launching his own meme cryptocurrency, he ended up announcing a tokenized version of the basketball from the Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers finals from 1991.

However, Pippen faced backlash from the community since ownership of the physical asset would not transfer to the buyers of the tokens.