Ex-Binance CZ Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning, Michael Saylor Responds

Changpeng Zhao (often known simply as CZ), co-founder and former CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has published a fundamental Bitcoin statement, offering a major warning to the crypto community.

MicroStrategy’s founder Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin advocate, responded to support CZ and his BTC statement.

CZ highlights Bitcoin's chief feature – scarcity

Crypto influencer Changpeng Zhao reminded the crypto community that the pioneer and the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin, was programmed by Satoshi Nakamoto not too surpass 21 million in supply.

CZ warned Bitcoin enthusiasts that 19.8 million Bitcoins have already been minted. Bitcoin is “controlled by math,” he tweeted, hinting that in this respect BTC leaves fiat currencies far behind, and not a single central bank would ever be able to mint more Bitcoins when 21 million of them are mined.

Saylor engages in Bitcoin talk with CZ

Founder of MicroStrategy and vocal Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor responded to CZ’s tweet in the comments to say: “Running (out of) #Bitcoin,” thus also underscoring the strictly limited BTC supply that will ever be in existence.

As reported by U.Today, on Monday this week, Saylor’s company MicroStrategy announced yet another mammoth Bitcoin purchase equal to $2.1 billion – that is 21,550 BTC. Now, the company holds a cumulative of 423,650 Bitcoins worth $41,443,662,926.

On the same day, Michael Saylor went live on X with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and Saylor pitched Bitcoin to him, explaining why Portnoy should “join Team Bitcoin.”

CZ denies making much money on BTC $100,000 surge

Less than a week ago, when the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 price mark for the first time in history and crypto influencers began congratulating each other and their X followers on that remarkable event, CZ published a modest post on his page.

In the post, the influencer revealed that the Bitcoin price surge did not bring him any major profits: “Them: congrats! you made a lot of money on bitcoin, right? Me: No, not exactly.”

CZ admitted that he still holds “the same number of Bitcoins,” apparently hinting that he had not been buying more BTC on dips recently. He also made an observation about the altcoin market, saying: “It's just that everything else became a little cheaper, relative to Bitcoin.”