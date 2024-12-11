XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen

Basketball star Scottie Pippen, who is known for winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, has suggested that the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency might end up a game-changer in 2025.

"ETH vs. XRP… Who's changing the game in 2025?" he asked his followers.

The two cryptocurrencies used to battle for second place by market cap. Following its gargantuan rally, XRP has once again come closer to challenging Ethereum's second place.

Pippen's sudden fascination with cryptocurrencies remains a mystery. In 2022, he followed a broader celebrity trend and dabbled in non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

However, earlier this year, he suddenly started posting bizarre Bitcoin price targets that Satoshi himself allegedly told him in his dreams.

As reported by U.Today, Pippen said that Satoshi told him that Bitcoin would hit $84,000 in early November. The prediction ended up being bizarrely accurate.

Some have speculated that the 59-year-old basketball star likely signed a deal for someone to run his social media account.

Things took an even weirder turn after Pippen posted an AI-generated picture showing a muscular version of Elon Musk wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey. "How many championships would we have won with Elon Musk?" he asked his 694,000 followers.

The excessively obsequious post attracted strong backlash from some social media users, with some commentators struggling to figure out why he would post something so embarrassing in the first place. Some have also said that the basketball legend was ruining his legacy.

Bizarre cryptocurrency posts could also simply be meant to promote the tokenized version of his iconic 1991 Game 5 championship ball that was released in July.