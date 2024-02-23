Advertisement
XRP Makes Crucial Price Move, But Massive Roadblock Is Ahead

article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP continuously losing its value as investors are actively pushing assets down
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 14:09
XRP Makes Crucial Price Move, But Massive Roadblock Is Ahead
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has recently encountered a substantial roadblock, reversing its course at a critical resistance level. This development may suggest a challenging period ahead for the asset, as it struggles to maintain its upward momentum.

The flat resistance, clearly visible on the chart, has acted as a significant barrier to XRP's progress. After testing this level, XRP has shown signs of a downturn, indicating that the asset might face downward pressure in the near future. The resistance, once hoped to be a launchpad for higher highs, has instead become a ceiling capping XRP's potential growth.

Currently, XRP's local support lies at around $0.52, a level that has historically provided some buoyancy for the price. A sustained break below this support could signal bearish sentiment, potentially leading to further declines toward the next support zone at around $0.50.

XRPUSDT Chart
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

For a bullish scenario to materialize, XRP would need to consolidate above the current support level and make another attempt to break through the resistance. Should it succeed, the next target would be the psychological threshold of $0.60, a level that could pave the way for a more significant rally.

In a bearish context, if XRP fails to hold the support at $0.52, the asset could slide further, with potential fall-back points at $0.50 and below. A breach of these levels could exacerbate selling activity, with investors looking to cut losses in anticipation of lower lows.

The robust resistance level poses a significant obstacle for XRP. The flat nature of this resistance suggests that there is a strong consensus among sellers at this price point. The inability of buyers to push the price beyond this barrier may lead to a loss of confidence, potentially triggering a sell-off.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

