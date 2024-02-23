Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Historical Trends Show Major Rally Might Be Underway

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Dogecoin (DOGE) might reclaim top 10 ranking if this historical trend plays out
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 10:12
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been kicked out of the top 10 position of highly capitalized cryptocurrencies...again...as its price dropped 1.77% to $0.08395. Though the drop is not steeper compared to last week, Dogecoin has maintained positive growth in the past month, a good omen that compliments market analyst Ali Martinez’s current speculations.

The analyst shared a chart that shows the historical trends of Dogecoin. The current setup, according to Martinez, shows familiar behavior to the trends the coin displayed sometime in 2020. At the time, Dogecoin "broke out from a descending triangle, entered a period of consolidation, and then skyrocketed by 28,770%."

At the moment, Dogecoin has also broken out of its descending triangle pattern and is undergoing a sustained consolidation phase. Should the historical trend repeat itself, the meme coin is likely to print another parabolic upsurge in the long term.

If a similar growth pattern to the 2020 cycle is recorded, Dogecoin could soar as high as $24; however, considering its massive supply, this price is somewhat unrealistic. For members of the Doge Army, breaching the $1 benchmark remains the core goal, and attaining this level will be considered a satisfactory top in the coming bull run.

Riding on Bitcoin’s wings

Despite the popularity of Dogecoin, it has limited use cases driving its growth. This has placed it at the mercy of Elon Musk’s comments and memes; however, with those drying up at the moment, this leaves Dogecoin to ride on the tides of the fundamentals in the broader market.

This current fundamental is driven by the emergence of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the growth of the coin overall. Should the ETF hype continue, the impact on the altcoins correlated with it is high, and for coins with fewer fundamentals like Dogecoin, the upside potential is enormous.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

