Advertisement
AD

Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Polkadot secures new listing on Coinbase International crypto exchange
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 15:30
Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

DOT, the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot blockchain, has secured a new exchange listing.

Advertisement

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has announced the launch of perpetual futures contracts for Polkadot (DOT), alongside two other cryptocurrencies, on its international and advanced trading platforms.

According to a new tweet, Coinbase has added support for perpetual future contracts of Polkadot alongside cryptocurrencies like Internet Computer (ICP) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) on the Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms.

The DOT-PERP, ICP-PERP and NEAR-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced, implying that trading has commenced in earnest.

Polkadot joins prominent cryptocurrencies like XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and several others that have been listed as perpetual futures on the Coinbase International crypto exchange.

The Coinbase International exchange, which is only available to non-U.S. users in specific jurisdictions, launched in Bermuda in May 2023 and began with BTC and ETH perpetual futures. This offering now includes numerous major cryptocurrencies, including DOT, ICP and NEAR, which are the most recent additions.

Related
Coinbase Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume Outside US: Details

As previously reported, Coinbase International exchange recently achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $1 billion in notional contract volume traded within 24 hours for its perpetual futures offerings.

#Polkadot #Dogecoin #XRP
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image When New BTC ATH? Michael Saylor Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiasm on This
2024/02/22 15:32
When New BTC ATH? Michael Saylor Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiasm on This
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
2024/02/22 15:32
BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image ECB Pours Cold Water on Latest Bitcoin Hype
2024/02/22 15:32
ECB Pours Cold Water on Latest Bitcoin Hype
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE
When New BTC ATH? Michael Saylor Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiasm on This
BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
Show all