Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

DOT, the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot blockchain, has secured a new exchange listing.

Advertisement

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has announced the launch of perpetual futures contracts for Polkadot (DOT), alongside two other cryptocurrencies, on its international and advanced trading platforms.

According to a new tweet, Coinbase has added support for perpetual future contracts of Polkadot alongside cryptocurrencies like Internet Computer (ICP) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) on the Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms.

Our DOT-PERP, ICP-PERP, and NEAR-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. Limit, market, stop, and stop limit orders are all now available. pic.twitter.com/8RKfR7u2GW — Coinbase International Exchange 🛡️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) February 22, 2024

The DOT-PERP, ICP-PERP and NEAR-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced, implying that trading has commenced in earnest.

Polkadot joins prominent cryptocurrencies like XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and several others that have been listed as perpetual futures on the Coinbase International crypto exchange.

The Coinbase International exchange, which is only available to non-U.S. users in specific jurisdictions, launched in Bermuda in May 2023 and began with BTC and ETH perpetual futures. This offering now includes numerous major cryptocurrencies, including DOT, ICP and NEAR, which are the most recent additions.

As previously reported, Coinbase International exchange recently achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $1 billion in notional contract volume traded within 24 hours for its perpetual futures offerings.