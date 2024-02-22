Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions, Suspected Justin Sun Wallet Buys $259 Million in ETH, Ripple CEO Weighs in on XRP ETF Rumors: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

Bitcoin community abuzz as Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stocks worth billions

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and former CEO, has recently been spotted dumping a significant number of stocks , CNBC reports citing Bezos's securities filing. According to the filing, the Amazon founder unloaded 14 million stocks worth roughly $2.4 billion, with the sales starting last week and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 20. CNBC adds that by getting rid of this substantial amount of stocks, Bezos is following the plan he revealed earlier this month; per the plan, Bezos could sell up to 50 million AMZN before January 2025 ends. Such a massive share sale by the Amazon founder was not left unnoticed by the crypto community, with Bitcoin evangelist Anthony Pompliano commenting on X that the last time Bezos sold that many shares was in 2021, when the market was at the top. Many X users in the comments section started speculating about possible reasons behind Bezos's sales. Some Bitcoin enthusiasts suggested that he intends to buy Bitcoin; however, the Amazon founder did not make such a statement.

Suspected Justin Sun wallet buys $259 million in Ethereum

Data provided by Lookonchain reveals that yesterday , a wallet suspected to be associated with Tron founder Justin Sun made a significant deposit of 90 million USDT to Binance. Following this move, the wallet identified as "0x7a95" withdrew 10,136 ETH ($29.76 million) and 40 million USDT from the same exchange. So far, Lookonchain's X post states, the whale wallet has purchased a total of 91,316 ETH worth approximately $259.1 million. These large transactions raised waves of speculations among the crypto community about the wallet's owner and their intentions. If Justin Sun is the person behind these transactions, this could suggest rising interest in Ethereum. Besides, such large Ethereum investments from such a person as Justin Sun may indicate a change in market sentiment or strategic positioning within the crypto industry. At the moment of writing, Ethereum is trading at $2,986, up 2.52% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Ripple CEO weighs in on XRP ETF rumors