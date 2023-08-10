XRP Listed by Gemini After Recent Ripple Victory in Court

Major crypto exchange Gemini has added XRP to the list of its trading assets

Crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins, Gemini, has relisted the Ripple-affiliated token XRP.

An XRP community influencer @RipplePandaXRP has shared a screenshot from the Gemini app to boast the news to the XRP army.

XRP is being reinstated by exchanges

Exchanges began to relist XRP after the recent victory of Ripple over the SEC regulator in court. Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple’s XRP sales made on the secondary market were not to be considered security sales, unlike those made by the fintech giant to institutional investors.

Besides, the list of cryptos that are considered securities published by the SEC recently, does not include the XRP token. Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz bragged about it the other day, as was reported by U.Today.

Schwartz stated that the list does not include "orange groves," "live beavers," "warehouse receipts for whisky casks" and XRP is not on it either. The list, though, does mention 48 tokens, among which there is BNB, TRX, HEX, TON, LUNA, ADA and many other digital currencies-altcoins.

Neither Bitcoin, nor Ethereum are on it. However, recently the SEC leader Gary Gensler admitted that the status of ETH is vague and the second largest cryptocurrency may be considered a security after all, but this definition is still not applicable to the king crypto Bitcoin.

As for the Ripple win mentioned above, it may be erased pretty soon as the regulator has filed an appeal to the court. At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.6294, according to the data shared by CoinMarketCap.

The SEC news hits ADA token

After the release of this “list of crypto securities”, Binance crypto giant announced the removal of two ADA-based pairs: ADA/USDT and ADADOWN/USDT – trading will stop on August 16.

The daily trading volume ADADOWN was $1.08 million. As reported by U.Today, the largest crypto exchange in the US Coinbase is also considering the delisting of ADA and other altcoins as well on the demand of the SEC.

Founder of Cardano, mathematician and billionaire Charles Hoskinson, has several times opposed the SEC’s verdict about ADA allegedly being a security on Twitter (now rebranded as X app).