Gemini Expressing Excitement About XRP

Gemini, one of the industry's prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, expressed keen interest in XRP, the digital currency associated with Ripple.

In a social media post published on Aug. 8, Gemini hinted at its excitement surrounding XRP.

This tantalizing mention came shortly after a playful tease by the same platform, suggesting a significant forthcoming announcement related to XRP.

This newfound positivity from Gemini comes in the wake of a favorable ruling for XRP by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This pivotal decision established that secondary sales of XRP tokens do not classify as securities, leading to a relisting of XRP by major exchanges, including Coinbase and Kraken.

Tyler Winklevoss, a key figure behind Gemini, suggested the ruling could also be auspicious for Coinbase in its ongoing dealings with the SEC. On social media, Winklevoss commented, "The Ripple ruling today decimates the @SECGov's case against @coinbase. Have fun with that one @GaryGensler."

It is worth noting that Gemini's current enthusiasm for XRP contrasts sharply with its past stance.

The exchange and its co-founders, the Winklevoss twins, have historically been critical of XRP.

The twins found themselves at loggerheads with the XRP community, with skirmishes erupting on social media platforms.

In 2020, a disagreement over Gemini's listing of Chainlink (LINK) escalated when the XRP community questioned the exchange's reluctance to list XRP. Tyler Winklevoss notably rebuked some XRP advocates, terming them "dumb" trolls, after they provocatively tagged the SEC on Twitter to take action against Gemini.