Ripple CTO Comments on SEC’s List of ‘Crypto Securities’ – No XRP on It

XRPL builder and Ripple CTO boasting that SEC did not mark XRP as security on their list of cryptos

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

David Schwartz, who is the chief technical officer of Ripple fintech giant, has posted on X (formerly Twitter), commenting on the list of cryptocurrencies that the SEC regulator sees as securities.

He proudly stressed the fact that the Ripple-affiliated XRP token is not there after Ripple's recent win in court.

"Not on the list: XRP"

Schwartz tweeted that the "assets" that are not on the SEC's list are "orange groves," "live beavers," "warehouse receipts for whisky casks" and XRP.

The list was published by the SEC, according to a recent report by CoinGecko crypto analytics service. It contains 48 digital currencies, including ADA, BNB, SOL, TON, HEX, LUNA, TRX and many others.

Not on the list:

Orange groves

Live beavers

Warehouse receipts for whisky casks

XRP https://t.co/BuZqchXLqD — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 8, 2023

The two leading cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are not on it. Bitcoin is the only crypto that fits the SEC's notion of a nonsecurity; there is no central team of developers from which investors are waiting for profits they have made on the token. Ethereum also has "immunity" from the label of a security, however, Gary Gensler's position on it seems vague now, since this year, he stated that ETH might still fit the definition of a security.

SEC considers taking revenge on Ripple

The legal case of the SEC against Ripple Labs continued from late December 2020 until now. Judge Analisa Torres issued a ruling, according to which Ripple's XRP sales on the secondary market are not to be considered securities. However, XRP sales made to institutional investors are.

Now, the SEC is considering making an appeal on this verdict. The SEC reckons that it can be successful since, just recently, after the XRP ruling was made, another U.S. judge rejected the approach taken by Analisa Torres regarding Ripple in the case of the SEC against Terra Foundation, its founder Do Kwon and their LUNA token.

As mentioned above, LUNA is on the list of securities published by the regulator.