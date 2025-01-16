XRP Hits Multi-Year High Following Major SEC News, Tron Founder Justin Sun Says He Could Offer to Buy TikTok, 2,816,572,700,000 SHIB Stun Binance in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

XRP surges to multi-year peak following major SEC news

According to a recent report by Reuters, the SEC might be considering freezing non-fraud cryptocurrency cases that are currently in the courts, with some cases potentially being dropped. As stated in the report, the regulator will start overhauling its crypto policies following the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler that will take place next week. The agency's new Republican majority, led by commissioners Mark Uyeda and Hester Peirce, aims to establish clearer rules for defining whether specific tokens qualify as securities. Following the news, the price of XRP surged to a multi-year high of $2.97, with Bitcoin approaching the $100,000 level. The Ripple-affiliated token is now continuing its rally, trading at highs of $3.35, up 17.65% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, the SEC is set to file its opening brief in its appeal against Ripple, and it remains uncertain if the appeals process will be halted.

"I could just offer to acquire TikTok": Tron founder Justin Sun

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron and a prominent figure in the crypto world, suggested on the X platform that he could rival Elon Musk by potentially acquiring TikTok. This comes following reports that Chinese authorities are considering selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Musk, who already owns X. Sun responded to an X post by user @DaoKwonDo, who wondered why no one from the crypto space has stepped up and offered to buy TikTok. "It would be a power move," wrote the user, adding: "We can either get someone like Justin Sun from Tron or a group of whales together and make it happen." Sun quoted this post and replied : "Alright, I could just offer to acquire TikTok, and everything would be resolved." Meanwhile, angel investor Anthony Pompliano noted that TikTok may shut down its U.S. apps unless the Supreme Court intervenes. Currently, the court is considering arguments over the law that is forcing TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to either sell its American branch or have it banned in the USA.

