    ‘I Could Just Offer to Acquire TikTok’: Tron Founder Justin Sun

    Yuri Molchan
    Justin Sun stated that he could offer to buy TikTok for sake of crypto space
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 14:39
    ‘I Could Just Offer to Acquire TikTok’: Tron Founder Justin Sun
    Cover image via U.Today

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Tron founder and crypto billionaire Justin Sun has taken to his official account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to hint that he could easily basically become a rival to Elon Musk in the crypto space by offering to acquire TikTok.

    Justin Sun says he could offer to buy TikTok

    As reported by mainstream media earlier, Chinese authorities are now considering selling TikTok US to tech mogul Elon Musk, who already owns X — a platform widely popular with the global crypto community and lovers of other industries, memes and more.

    Justin Sun commented on an X post by user @DaoKwonDo X that, surprisingly, nobody within the crypto space has stepped up to buy TikTok. “It would be a power move,” he tweeted, adding: “We can either get someone like Justin Sun from Tron or a group of whales together and make it happen.” The user believes that “this would be a huge leap for crypto in many ways.”

    For example, at the very least, crypto content would stop being censored on the platform and popularized more than it is to date. However, many criticize this social media video app for low-quality content and would be happy if it was shut down in the U.S.

    Sun quoted this tweet and replied: “Alright, I could just offer to acquire TikTok, and everything would be resolved.”

    TikTok could be shut down in U.S. on Sunday

    Earlier today, angel investor and Bitcoiner Anthony Pompliano published a tweet, saying that this Sunday, TikTok is going to shut off its apps in the U.S. unless the Supreme Court acts. Currently, the court is considering arguments over the law that is forcing TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to either sell its American branch or have it banned in the USA.

    Pompliano (widely known simply as Pomp on social media) launched an X poll to pick the community’s brain about which option they believe to be the most likely to happen. A total of 49.8% believe that TikTok apps will not shut down in the U.S., whereas 36.4% believe it will happen. Less than 2,000 people have taken part in the poll so far.

    #Elon Musk
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    
    
    

