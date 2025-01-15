‘I Could Just Offer to Acquire TikTok’: Tron Founder Justin Sun

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tron founder and crypto billionaire Justin Sun has taken to his official account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to hint that he could easily basically become a rival to Elon Musk in the crypto space by offering to acquire TikTok.

Justin Sun says he could offer to buy TikTok

As reported by mainstream media earlier, Chinese authorities are now considering selling TikTok US to tech mogul Elon Musk, who already owns X — a platform widely popular with the global crypto community and lovers of other industries, memes and more.

Justin Sun commented on an X post by user @DaoKwonDo X that, surprisingly, nobody within the crypto space has stepped up to buy TikTok. “It would be a power move,” he tweeted, adding: “We can either get someone like Justin Sun from Tron or a group of whales together and make it happen.” The user believes that “this would be a huge leap for crypto in many ways.”

For example, at the very least, crypto content would stop being censored on the platform and popularized more than it is to date. However, many criticize this social media video app for low-quality content and would be happy if it was shut down in the U.S.

Alright, I could just offer to acquire TikTok, and everything would be resolved. https://t.co/erc2zkjiuu — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) January 15, 2025

TikTok could be shut down in U.S. on Sunday

Earlier today, angel investor and Bitcoiner Anthony Pompliano published a tweet, saying that this Sunday, TikTok is going to shut off its apps in the U.S. unless the Supreme Court acts. Currently, the court is considering arguments over the law that is forcing TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to either sell its American branch or have it banned in the USA.

TikTok says they are going to shut off their apps in the US on Sunday if the Supreme Court doesn’t act.



Do you think the company will actually shut off the app? — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) January 15, 2025

Pompliano (widely known simply as Pomp on social media) launched an X poll to pick the community’s brain about which option they believe to be the most likely to happen. A total of 49.8% believe that TikTok apps will not shut down in the U.S., whereas 36.4% believe it will happen. Less than 2,000 people have taken part in the poll so far.