    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 16:07
    Can price of XRP start rising from current levels?
    XRP Price Prediction for August 6
    The rates of the majority of the coins keep rising today, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has fixed above the local level of $2.9684. If bulls can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes above that mark, the rise is likely to continue to $3.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. The price is far from the main levels, which means there are low chances of seeing increased volatility. 

    In this regard, the consolidation in the zone of $2.90-$3.10 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the interim level of $2.80. If its breakout happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $2.60 mark soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.9779 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
