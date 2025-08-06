XRP Price Prediction for August 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of the majority of the coins keep rising today, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has fixed above the local level of $2.9684. If bulls can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes above that mark, the rise is likely to continue to $3.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. The price is far from the main levels, which means there are low chances of seeing increased volatility.

In this regard, the consolidation in the zone of $2.90-$3.10 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the interim level of $2.80. If its breakout happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $2.60 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $2.9779 at press time.