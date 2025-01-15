Advertisement
AD

    2,816,572,700,000 Shiba Inu Stun Largest Crypto Exchange in 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Binance driving deep liquidity in Shiba Inu ecosystem
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 15:49
    A
    A
    A
    2,816,572,700,000 Shiba Inu Stun Largest Crypto Exchange in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has witnessed a massive transaction surge in the last 24 hours. Over 2.8 trillion SHIB tokens have been transacted on the leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Available data shows that 2,816,572,700,000 SHIB has hit Binance in active trading.

    Advertisement

    SHIB whale activity and market implications

    Analysts have attributed the bulk of these transactions to whale traders. Although the actual factors driving the activities of these whales have not been revealed, the move remains significant to the ecosystem.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Major 50% Move as Bollinger Bands Signal
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 16:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Major 50% Move as Bollinger Bands Signal
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Transacting such a staggering volume of SHIB tokens on Binance might suggest one of several possible scenarios. Primarily, the SHIB traders opened defined positions on Binance in line with general market trends. Notably, one of the reasons whales and retail traders move their tokens to crypto exchanges is to sell.

    However, they might also decide to trade or to stake. Meanwhile, the surge in SHIB interest in Binance could help stimulate price movement as SHIB has struggled to break critical resistance levels in the past 30 days.

    As of this writing, SHIB is trading slightly up by 1.48% at $0.00002189 in the past 24 hours. The trading volume on all exchanges beyond Binance has not registered significant movement, as it remains at $445.39 million, or up by 0.11%.

    Shiba Inu’s market challenges persist

    Market watchers believe the Shiba Inu ecosystem has to do more for the meme coin to rediscover new price levels. Currently, the daily burn activity by the community has not done much to lift SHIB’s price to levels anticipated by investors.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dodges Problems After This Key Recovery
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 08:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dodges Problems After This Key Recovery
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The token’s price fluctuates on the crypto market as its price growth gets denied at critical resistance levels. Meanwhile, SHIB’s Relative Strength Index suggests that investors are at a loss regarding the asset.

    This confusion prevails despite 18.64 trillion SHIB in outstanding derivatives contracts or Open Interest. The move has not inspired enough confidence among market participants.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 15:43
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler's 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding, Former Binance CEO CZ Shares Key Insights, Dogecoin Best Performer in Top 25: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 15:26
    XRP Millionaires Unleash Crazy $3.8 Billion Accumulation Wave
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Karpous Releases Closed Alpha of Its cDe-Fi Platform for RWAs Ahead of Full Alpha Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2,816,572,700,000 Shiba Inu Stun Largest Crypto Exchange in 24 Hours
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler's 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding, Former Binance CEO CZ Shares Key Insights, Dogecoin Best Performer in Top 25: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP Millionaires Unleash Crazy $3.8 Billion Accumulation Wave
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD