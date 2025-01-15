2,816,572,700,000 Shiba Inu Stun Largest Crypto Exchange in 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has witnessed a massive transaction surge in the last 24 hours. Over 2.8 trillion SHIB tokens have been transacted on the leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Available data shows that 2,816,572,700,000 SHIB has hit Binance in active trading.

SHIB whale activity and market implications

Analysts have attributed the bulk of these transactions to whale traders. Although the actual factors driving the activities of these whales have not been revealed, the move remains significant to the ecosystem.

Transacting such a staggering volume of SHIB tokens on Binance might suggest one of several possible scenarios. Primarily, the SHIB traders opened defined positions on Binance in line with general market trends. Notably, one of the reasons whales and retail traders move their tokens to crypto exchanges is to sell.

However, they might also decide to trade or to stake. Meanwhile, the surge in SHIB interest in Binance could help stimulate price movement as SHIB has struggled to break critical resistance levels in the past 30 days.

As of this writing, SHIB is trading slightly up by 1.48% at $0.00002189 in the past 24 hours. The trading volume on all exchanges beyond Binance has not registered significant movement, as it remains at $445.39 million, or up by 0.11%.

Shiba Inu’s market challenges persist

Market watchers believe the Shiba Inu ecosystem has to do more for the meme coin to rediscover new price levels. Currently, the daily burn activity by the community has not done much to lift SHIB’s price to levels anticipated by investors.

The token’s price fluctuates on the crypto market as its price growth gets denied at critical resistance levels. Meanwhile, SHIB’s Relative Strength Index suggests that investors are at a loss regarding the asset.