XRP Rockets 7,676% in Liquidation Imbalance, 12,887.11% for Shiba Inu, Ripple CTO Back In Code — Crypto News Digest

Ripple CTO builds custom XRPL monitoring tool

The project has no official Ripple involvement, but the implications for XRPL's decentralization are real.

Decentralizing. Schwartz is developing a new tool for monitoring performance.

David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, is developing a custom performance monitoring tool to track server activity, supporting platforms like rrdtool and Cacti. Schwartz said he is planning to write a custom monitoring tool to track the performance and activity of his setup. This is specifically to support tools like rrdtool or Cacti.

Setup details. 9950X processor, 256 GB RAM, and a 10 Gbps unmetered link

The server, which is in a New York datacenter and runs Ubuntu with a 9950X processor, 256 GB RAM and a 10 Gbps unmetered link, is already syncing and providing live connectivity. Schwartz confirmed it can realistically handle 192 server connections and possibly more but wants to keep plenty of headroom in reserve for moments of network stress or instability.

XRP hit hard as august rally stumbles

$3 XRP lost amid 7,676% in liquidation imbalance .

Massive imbalance. XRP saw a 7,676% gap between long and short liquidations

The August crypto rally just hit its first real pocket of turbulence, and XRP holders felt the sting. Over the past 24 hours, liquidation data shows a staggering 7,676% imbalance between long and short positions on XRP — with more than $2.61 million in longs wiped out, while short liquidations barely scratched $34,130.

Sign of overexposure. This indicates structural imbalance in market positions.

That kind of gap does not happen without structural overexposure. From a price perspective, XRP slipped 2.94% to $2.97, and the one-minute chart captured the damage in real-time — an accelerated sell-off from $3.04 down toward $2.97 flipped several support levels in minutes.

Massive SHIB outflow spike isn’t what it seems

This Shiba Inu metric might raise some serious questions

Outflow surge. On-chain data shows a +12,887% increase in large holder outflows over the past 30 days.

A recent on-chain anomaly on the Shiba Inu network has drawn the attention of the market: a reported increase in large holder outflows of +12,887% over the last 30 days. However, despite the numbers' dramatic appearance, the truth is much more complex.

What it really means. The dramatic percentage is likely inflated by a low base value.

When the base value is very small, it is mathematically possible to get a percentage like 12,887%. If outflows were 10 million SHIB yesterday and 1.3 billion SHIB today, for instance, the percentage increase checks out, but it does not necessarily indicate a mass exodus or panic.

Rather than a structural change in sentiment, it might even be the result of delayed whale activity or portfolio reorganization.