    XRP Surges to Multi-Year Peak Following Major SEC News

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    According to a Wednesday Reuters report, the SEC might be on track to drop some non-fraud crypto enforcement cases
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 15:18
    XRP Surges to Multi-Year Peak Following Major SEC News
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might be on track to freeze non-fraud cryptocurrency cases that are pending in the courts, according to a recent report by Reuters. Some of these cases might end up being dropped, according to anonymous sources cited by the outlet. 

    The report says that the agency will start overhauling its crypto policies immediately next week following the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.  

    The agency's Republican majority, which will consist of commissioners Mark Uyeda and Hester Peirce, will start working on clear rules that will help to make it easier to define whether a certain token is a security. 

    The price of XRP, the controversial Ripple-affiliated token, has now surged to a multi-year high of $2.97, according to CoinGecko data.   

    The price of Bitcoin is now approaching the $100,000 mark following the latest news report. 

    Last month, Paul Atkins of Patomak Global Partners was picked last December to replace Gensler. This pick has been widely praised within the cryptocurrency space, with major industry players expecting a crypto policy U-turn.    

    Gensler's final move against Ripple 

    In the meantime, the agency is on track to file its opening brief in its appeal against Ripple. 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC refused to postpone the filing of the opening brief. 

    It is not clear whether the SEC will halt the appeal process in the Ripple case. 

    Earlier, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, urged the incoming SEC boss to put an end to all non-fraud cryptocurrency cases. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

