Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP: Goodbye to $2?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 8:53
    XRP might dive below $2 threshold
    Advertisement
    XRP: Goodbye to $2?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crucial $2 support level is once again in the vicinity of XRP, and the charts suggest that a breach could happen sooner than expected. XRP is now down more than 5% on the daily chart at about $2.06, following days of battling to keep momentum above important moving averages

    Advertisement

    This sharp decline raises the possibility that the long-standing $2 threshold will not last much longer. Technically speaking, the signs are extremely worrisome. The 200 EMA, which is presently at $1.94, is the last line of defense for XRP after it broke below the 50 and 100 EMAs. In the past, dropping below this level has signaled the start of a faster decline. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The apex of the descending triangle pattern, which has been developing since January, is also approaching. This is a common prelude to a breakdown, when support erodes under stress. The story of volume is similar. Even though there have been brief spikes in buying interest, there has not been a consistent volume increase to support a recovery. Rather, XRP is still experiencing increased sell pressure, which is consistent with the declining RSI (Relative Strength Index), currently hovering just above 37 and approaching oversold territory. 

    HOT Stories
    No Plans for U.S. Government to Use Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk Says
    Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin
    XRP Plunges Below $2.1, Becomes Worst-Performing Top 10 Altcoin
    XRP Rapidly Diving Below $2, Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Losing $80,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses All Breakout Gains

    This shows how strong the bearish trend is, even though it might also point to a possible rebound. The next significant support is located between $1.85 and $1.80, a region that was tested in early November 2024 - if XRP significantly breaks below $2 and the 200 EMA is not maintained. 

    Advertisement

    A decline to that zone might hasten the decline by causing long positions to unwind and igniting additional panic. Regaining the $2.30-$2.40 range and closing above it with significant volume are necessary for XRP to buck this trend, which does not seem likely in the absence of a more widespread market catalyst. Right now, XRP's hold on the $2 mark is waning, and if bulls don't intervene quickly, it might be time to bid that crucial psychological barrier farewell.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 8:00
    No Plans for U.S. Government to Use Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk Says
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 7:16
    Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Emerges: Astherus Rebrands to Lead Decentralized Perpetual Trading
    ViaBTC at Mining Disrupt 2025: Shaping the Future of Mining Together
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aster Emerges: Astherus Rebrands to Lead Decentralized Perpetual Trading
    ViaBTC at Mining Disrupt 2025: Shaping the Future of Mining Together
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP: Goodbye to $2?
    No Plans for U.S. Government to Use Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk Says
    Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD