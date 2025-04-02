Better Than Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names His Pick

Robert Kiyosaki, the eccentric author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has opined that silver is more valuable than both gold and Bitcoin.

According to Kiyosaki, silver is enjoying growing demand due to various use cases in such sectors as medicine, electronics, water purification and so on.

He has noted that the supply of silver is decreasing, while the opposite is true for gold and its digital version. Over the past few years, silver bulls have been pushing a narrative about the metal's scarcity due to stagnant production that is failing to catch up with growing demand.

Kiyosaki also claims that silver is "the least expensive" when compared to the two aforementioned assets. He is convinced that the popularity of the precious metal has been "suppressed" for decades to make sure that it remains affordable for various industries. However, this long-lasting price manipulation is now over, according to the prominent financial commentator.

The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author has predicted that the price of the precious metal could skyrocket to $70 per ounce this year.

Kiyosaki's most recent take did not sit well with some ardent Bitcoin proponents. "Very bad take. Bitcoin is going to WAY outperform both gold and silver in 2025," one commentator said.

Many of Kiyosaki's pro-Bitcoin followers have pointed to the fact that Bitcoin's supply is mathematically inelastic, meaning that it does not change with demand. Only 21 million coins will be mined (regardless of how many people want Bitcoin). At the same time, miners can potentially flood the market with silver if demand increases, meaning that the metal is not actually scarce.

The pro-silver statement does not mean that Kiyosaki is bearish on Bitcoin. As reported by U.Today, he expects the price of the leading cryptocurrency to reach $250,000 this year.